Wigan carjackers and robbers jailed for total of 6 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tyler Michaels, 20, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, and 20-year-old Cameron Mennell from Atherton, were given 37 and 36-month prison terms respectively by a Bolton Crown Court judge for a series of serious crimes.
Both pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicle-taking, the first involving the carjacking of a Mercedes car on July 26 2022 which was crashed and damaged before it was recovered.
The second involved first burgling a house on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, on or before June 18 last year in order to steal the keys to a £22,000 Ford Puma which was driven away and again found damaged after they abandoned it.
The pair also admitted to the robbery of a man of his coat on October 15 2023. Mennell pleaded guilty to being armed with a knife on that occasion while Michaels confessed to driving a Vauxhall Mokka on St Helens Road, Leigh, without insurance or a licence, again on the day of the robbery.
Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, was given a 16-month custodial sentence for his involvedment in the Norley burglary.
And Michaels further admitted to a charge of affray on Laithwaite Road, Norley, last July 4 during which he threatened unlawful violence towards another.
As well as their custodial sentences, Michaels was banned from driving for 36 months and Mennell for 42 months.