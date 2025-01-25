Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jail sentences totalling seven years and five months have been imposed on three Wigan men involved in car thefts, two of them also admitting to a mugging.

Tyler Michaels, 20, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, and 20-year-old Cameron Mennell from Atherton, were given 37 and 36-month prison terms respectively by a Bolton Crown Court judge for a series of serious crimes.

Both pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicle-taking, the first involving the carjacking of a Mercedes car on July 26 2022 which was crashed and damaged before it was recovered.

The second involved first burgling a house on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, on or before June 18 last year in order to steal the keys to a £22,000 Ford Puma which was driven away and again found damaged after they abandoned it.

Left to right: Dylan Livesley, Tyler Michaels and Cameron Mennell who are all now in prison

The pair also admitted to the robbery of a man of his coat on October 15 2023. Mennell pleaded guilty to being armed with a knife on that occasion while Michaels confessed to driving a Vauxhall Mokka on St Helens Road, Leigh, without insurance or a licence, again on the day of the robbery.

Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, was given a 16-month custodial sentence for his involvedment in the Norley burglary.

And Michaels further admitted to a charge of affray on Laithwaite Road, Norley, last July 4 during which he threatened unlawful violence towards another.

As well as their custodial sentences, Michaels was banned from driving for 36 months and Mennell for 42 months.