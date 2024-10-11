Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A convicted Wigan sex offender has admitted to further child sexual offences.

David Kay, 62, of Seaforth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order between September 16 and 24 by trying to engage a 13-year-old girl in sexual conversation and attempting to get her to look at indecent images for his own sexual gratification.