Wigan child sex offender admits to new crimes

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A convicted Wigan sex offender has admitted to further child sexual offences.

David Kay, 62, of Seaforth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order between September 16 and 24 by trying to engage a 13-year-old girl in sexual conversation and attempting to get her to look at indecent images for his own sexual gratification.

He was remanded in custody until he is sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 30.

