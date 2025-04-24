Wigan child sex offender back behind bars for register breach

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man who sexually exploited a teenager is back behind bars after breaching a court order.

In January 2018 Steven Smith, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, was given a five years and four months sentence for engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Bolton Crown Court heard that on Friday, August 11, 2017, police launched an investigation into sexual offences that had taken place in Wigan town centre after a 15-year-old teenager made a disclosure.

Inquiries found that Smith had bought her alcohol and knew how young she was, but he denied having any sexual contact with her.

Steven Smith was imprisoned for more than five years for child sex offences. Now he is back behind bars for breaching a sexual harm prevention order

However, DNA evidence, later obtained, disproved Smith’s account.

Part of his punishment was to sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.

But the now 37-year-old was back before Wigan magistrates this month to admit flouting it by failing to inform the authorities within three days that he had changed address.

Justices imposed a six-month custodial sentence.

