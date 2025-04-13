Wigan child sex offender fined for not telling police about Euro-jaunts
Barry Fletcher, 74, of Wellington Place, is required to sign on the sex offenders' register after convictions for downloading indecent images of children in 2017.
One of the requirements is that he must notify police of any foreign travel.
But Wigan magistrates heard that between December 2023 and October last year he has enjoyed jaunts to Malta, Rome, Krakow, Bruges and Palma, each time without telling the relevant parties.
Fletcher pleaded guilty to six breaches in all, because he also neglected to inform the authorities that he had obtained a new passport.
At his sentencing hearing Fletcher was fined £100 and ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.