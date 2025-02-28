A Wigan couple have been accused of peddling drugs together.

Dennis and Anne-Marie Holden, of Beacon Road in Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to face charges of possessing, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam with intent to supply them on February 17 2023, possessing offensive weapons - namely a machete, zombie knife and extendable baton - and a large quantity of cash, believed to be criminal proceeds.

Dennis Holden, 54, and his 53-year-old wife were both released on unconditional bail until they make a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 26.

Neither has yet entered any pleas.