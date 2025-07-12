Wigan couple charged with stealing scooter parts
A charge of stealing more than £2,500 of motor scooter parts has been brought against a Wigan couple.
Ayesha Roberts, 48, and Mark Roberts, 41, both of Princess Road, Standish Lower Ground, appeared before borough magistrates to face the accusation of theft involving £2,738 worth of Lambretta spares from a named male on April 29 last year.
An August 4 appointment at Bolton Crown Court awaits them, before which they are on unconditional bail.
Neither has yet entered any pleas.