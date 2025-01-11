A Wigan motorist caught flouting his driving ban while over the alcohol limit has received his punishment.

Simon Isherwood, 35, of Victoria Street in Newtown, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Mercedes Benz on Chestnut Drive, Leigh, on September 11 while disqualified from the road and doing so while not insured and having 59 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath when the limit is 35.