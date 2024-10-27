Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted Wigan drug dealer has to pay up more than £20k in ill-gotten gains - or go to prison.

Lee Roberts, 45, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, was earlier this year sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply them in Wigan on February 4, 2022.

But he has now been brought back to Bolton Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing which concluded that he needs to hand over £22,250 worth of cash or assets from his crimes within a set period or he will be given a 12-month spell behind bars.