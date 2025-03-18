A Wigan gang has been jailed for over 40 years after specialist detectives rumbled their multi-million-pounds drugs and money laundering conspiracy.

In 2020, when international law enforcement infiltrated Encrochat, specialist detectives in Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan Challenger Team received several packs containing thousands of anonymous, and once encrypted, messages.

It was their job to go through these messages and identify who was behind the anonymous handles "goldflake”, “apetoast”, “unrealcafe”, “wordyjay”, and “impulsivehound.”

Following a meticulous investigation, the men appeared at Bolton Crown Court and hve now been sentenced to over 40 years behind bars.

Clockwise from top left: Christopher Dean, Christopher Boylan, Cameron Ruddy and Paul Connelly

Christopher Dean, 35, of Byfleet Close, Winstanley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison. He was already in prison, serving a two-year sentence for his involvement in the Southport riots.

Paul Connelly, 35, of Warminster Grove, Winstanley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to twelve years and nine months.

Cristopher Boylan, 37, of Perth Avenue, Ince, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to 11 years and three months.

Cameron Ruddy, 31, of Greatacre, Whelley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was sentenced to six years.

Some of the huge amounts of drugs cash seized by police

Believing these secure mobile devices offered them full anonymity, these men acted with impunity, Bolton Crown Court heard,openly discussing the transfer of cash and illicit commodity.

However, they also shared personal and private details on these chats, including flight details and information about their girlfriends, all of which helped detectives piece together the information, and identify who was behind these usernames.

At the time of the conspiracy, Boylan ran a skip hire based on Wallgate in Wigan, and Dean and Connelly were working for a fencing company operating in the same yard.

This location was used as a base on several occasions for meetings and exchanges of large amounts of drugs, and the skip wagons were used to transport hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash.

The money was hidden in shoe boxes and sent abroad.

Messages from Boylan to his co-conspirators showed him boasting that this method of transport would not rouse suspicion of police.

The hearing was told that as the investigation developed it became clear that each of the men had a role to play in the conspiracy.

Dean and Connelly worked side by side to buy and sell drugs on a commercial scale.

Dean directed the buying and selling but preferred to keep his distance from the cocaine and encrochat system, while Connelly organised the daily business with customers.

Collectively, they had substantial links to, and influence on, others lower down the chain and were financially rewarded for their role.

Owing to their seniority in the hierarchy, they had close links to the original source of the drugs. They also used their shared business premises as a cover for their criminal activities, having cash and drugs pass through the site without raising suspicion to those nearby.

Dean did not use an encrochat phone to conduct business, rather openly discussed deals on his conventional mobile.

Throughout the conspiracy period, he is seen to be directing the buying and selling of cocaine and other drugs through Connelly.

Connelly was attributed to the handle "wordyjay,” with his messages depicting his involvement of drug exchanges to users.

He also, believing this platform to be secure, shared personal details including his age and the birth and weight of his daughter.

All of these factors helped police piece together who was hiding behind the anonymous handles conducting their illicit business.

Boylan was identified as a key player who also organised the buying and selling of drugs. He would order up to 5kgs of cocaine at a time, had access to safe houses, and used his legitimate skip yard business as a cover to receive drug deliveries.

He was attributed to the handle "impulsivehound” for several reasons. Again, he divulged details about his personal relationship, his personal skip business, and his Snapchat account, which was linked to his personal email, all of which led detectives straight to Boylan.

Ruddy acted as an assistant, he would process orders of drugs and cash and store commodities ready for onward supply.

He provided "testers” to prospective buyers on behalf of his associate in Dubai, to the likes of Boylan.

On one occasion, Ruddy took part in arrangements for, and receipt of, 15kg of cocaine, estimated to cost well over £500k at street sale value, which was to be distributed into Lancashire.

He provided his vehicle registration and a postcode close to his home to meet up with the courier via encrochat. The vehicle was registered to him at the time.

Ruddy was attributed to two handles, "apetoast” and “unrealcafe”.

Detectives revealed Ruddy was behind these usernames as he sent his personal snapchat account as an identifier, and several people sent messages using his well-known nicknames.

On May 19 2022, police executed ten warrants at addresses connected with this investigation, and 10 individuals were arrested.

From across the addresses, police seized large volumes of cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, MDMA, drugs paraphernalia, luxury items like designer clothing, watches, and jewellery, burner phones, debtor lists, and around £40k cash.

Det Insp Carla Deighton from our Wigan district said: “On the surface, this appeared to be a sophisticated operation.

"For a period of time, they were able to orchestrate the sale and transfer of large volumes of cash and drugs across the North West, whilst Connelly was overseas in Dubai.

"However, these men got too comfortable with their encrypted phones.

"By sharing their personal details with one another, they essentially led us to their doors and helped us build a case strong enough to put them behind bars for a long time.

“The extent of their criminality should not be underestimated; they were making vast profits from this trade.

They all owned luxury cars, clothes, jewellery, and had cash lying around their houses. Dean had also done extensive renovations to his property, which we estimated to be worth over £100,000. All of this money was earned at the expense of the community and vulnerable people and drug-users."

Now that the criminal case has concluded, GMP’s Economic Crime Unit intends to go after the money these men made from their criminal enterprise, to ensure they cannot enjoy this upon release from prison.

Any money that gets forfeited through the Proceeds of Crime Act will then be reinvested into Greater Manchester communities through our Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS).

More information on how you can apply for this funding can be found here: Giving back: Investing in our community | Greater Manchester Police