Wigan farmer accused of flouting order to get rid of waste transfer station

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
A farmer has been accused of ignoring a Wigan Council order to stop using his land as a skip hire and waste transfer business.

Justices were told that John Hindley, of Carr Lane, had been served an order on October 13 2023 by the local authority to cease business activities on the site by December 15 that year, clear all the associated paraphernalia by January 12 2024 and have the area restored to arable farm land by February.

But it is alleged that by that final date he had not obeyed the instructions and so is now in breach of the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.

Hindley has yet to plead and the case was adjourned until May 16.

