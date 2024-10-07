A Wigan-based gym business has been hit with a fine of more than a quarter of million pounds for a series of health and safety failings.

A representative of Fitness First, whose head office is on Enfield Street in Pemberton and has a gym on Stadium Way in Wigan, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to failing to ensure its staff received bi-monthly pool rescue training, that 30-minute poolside checks were not carried out and that pool rescue equipment was available if needed.

It further admitted that CCTV cameras and monitors were inadequate, that risk assessments were not properly carried out and that protective equipment was not given to staff when handling pool-related chemicals.

A senior councillor said today that the £270,000 financial penalty showed how seriously these cases are taken and urged other businesses to make sure that they take the health and safety of both their customers and employees equally seriously.

The pool at the Fitness First gym, Stadium Way

A judge heard that all the offences took place between July 22 2022 and March 29 2023 and the company was prosecuted under the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act, claiming that it did not "give effect to the arrangements of risk assessments at Fitness First" and the negative impact this could have on the health and safety of customers and staff.

The hearing was told that investigations were launched by Wigan Council environmental health officers into the business following the death of a swimmer at the pool on Stadium Way.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court would later conclude that the woman died as a result of accidental drowning and that no blame was to be laid at Fitness First’s door.

But the inquiries had in the meantime uncovered several deficiencies at the club regarding health and safety, including:

Fitness First, Stadium Way, Wigan

Gaps in poolside checks which are supposed to happen every 30 minutes but on one occasion one was only made after three and a half hours

Gaps in the pool safety operation procedure

Inadequate CCTV which did not cover the whole pool

No rescue equipment at poolside

Insufficient pool rescue training

Insufficient PPE provided for the handling of chemicals.

On sentencing, the judge imposed a fine totalling £270,000. Costs were awarded in the sum of £4,400 and the victim surcharge was £2,000, giving a total of £276,400 to be paid over five years.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services at WIgan Council, said: “Our Environmental Health team have carried out a thorough and in-depth investigation following this tragic accident, and I’d like to thank them for their work on what has been a very long and difficult case.

"I hope that this fine of more than a quarter of a million pounds shows how seriously we at the Council and our legal system takes these types of offences, and I would encourage all business owners to ensure they are taking the health and safety of their customers equally seriously.”

Fitness First has been approached for a comment but had not responded by the point of going to press.