Wigan girl accused of smashing car window when aged 12

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan schoolgirl aged just 13 has been accused of criminal damage.

The teen from Ince, who cannot be identified, appeared before Wigan justices charged with smashing the windscreen of a woman's car in Leigh on January 7 - when the defendant was 12.

Although a plea has not yet been officially entered, the case was adjourned until a trial at Manchester Magistrates' Court on November 6.