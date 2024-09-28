Wigan girl accused of smashing car window when aged 12
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan schoolgirl aged just 13 has been accused of criminal damage.
The teen from Ince, who cannot be identified, appeared before Wigan justices charged with smashing the windscreen of a woman's car in Leigh on January 7 - when the defendant was 12.
Although a plea has not yet been officially entered, the case was adjourned until a trial at Manchester Magistrates' Court on November 6.