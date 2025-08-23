Wigan girl of 14 admits to snatching car and dangerous driving
A Wigan schoolgirl has admitted to driving dangerously a car she had just snatched.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester justices to admit the aggravated taking of a Ford Mondeo on June 1, the aggravating factor being that she then drove it dangerously along Liverpool Road, Hindley.
She also admitted to a charge of affray on May 18 last year but accusations of causing a female actual bodily harm and racially aggravated common assault on the day - which she had denied - were dismissed.
The girl was given a 10-day youth rehabilitation order, banned from driving for 12 months, made the subject of a restraining order and told to pay £50 in compensation.