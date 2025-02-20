A man has admitted to being in a hit-and-run crash while high on drink and drugs.

Nathan Greenwood, 26, of Windermere Road, Abram, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to charges of driving a Suzuki Ignis, on August 26, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, doing so while uninsured and not having a licence and driving off after damaging another vehicle on Warrington Road, causing scratches to its rear bumper.