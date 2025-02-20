Wigan hit and run drive had taken drink and drugs

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has admitted to being in a hit-and-run crash while high on drink and drugs.

Nathan Greenwood, 26, of Windermere Road, Abram, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to charges of driving a Suzuki Ignis, on August 26, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, doing so while uninsured and not having a licence and driving off after damaging another vehicle on Warrington Road, causing scratches to its rear bumper.

Released on conditional bail, he will be sentenced at the same court on April 1.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice