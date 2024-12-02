A civilian police employee from Wigan used his work computer to have seedy on-line chats with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

In reality Gary Marsden, who was also manager of a children’s football team, was communicating with an under-cover police officer.

The 50-year-old dad-of-two denied that offence along with two other similar charges and stood trial. But on the third day he changed his plea to guilty to that offence and the other two were dropped by the prosecution.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that at the time of the offence, in February 2023, Marsden was employed by Cheshire Constabulary as a civilian supervisor in the motorway control unit at the North West Motorway Unit at Newton-le-Willows in Merseyside.

Gary Marsden outside Liverpool Crown Court

Martyn Walsh, prosecuting, said that he “used a work computer to log into his Twitter account and that he was in work when he was talking with the under-cover officer and took a photo of himself in his boxer shorts when he was in work.”

The hearing was told that at the time Marsden managed a children’s football team and lived at his family home with his wife and young children.

Mr Walsh said that the defendant, who had been told the girl was 14, asked to see her nightie and her legs and when photos were sent he said that he loved her nightie and describes her legs as “hot hot hot.”

He suggested that she should come to his office on work experience and talked about a threesome with a 22-year-old woman, who was in fact another invention of the under-cover officer.

The court was told that Marsden described her as “sexy” and “perfect” and said, “I’m getting a bit excited”. He also spoke about kissing her all over and said, “I don’t mind some risk.”

After the chat police decided to arrest him and went to his home to do so, said Mr Walsh.

Marsden, of Snowshill Drive in Goose Green, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The offences which were dropped involved arranging sexual penetration with a child in Preston and encouraging a 22-year-old to engage in sexual activity with the 14-year-old girl.

Steven Nikolich, defending, said that while Marsden had denied having a sexual Interest in children he now admitted that he did.

He has no previous convictions and there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation “as he is someone probation can work with.”

HIs ex-wife had written a letter to the court on his behalf.

Mr Nikolich added that Marsden is in employment and wants to return to the family home.

Judge Anil Murray today (Monday December 2) sentenced him to nine months’ imprisonment, but the term was suspended for two years. He ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay £1,200 in court costs.

The judge also ordered him to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same length of time.