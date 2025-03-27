Wigan kennels accused of licence breach by being overcrowded
The owner of a Wigan kennels and cattery business has been accused of over-filling it with dogs.
Borough magistrates were told that Charlotte Bancroft, of Dukes Barn Farm in Orrell, has a licence to board up to 40 dogs at a time.
But on August 7 last year it is alleged that she breached the terms by boarding 47 animals, putting her in contravention of the 2018 Animal Welfare Regulations.
No plea has yet been entered and the case was adjourned until May 16.