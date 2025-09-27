Wigan man, 26, dealt cocaine, cannabis and ketamine
A Wigan 26-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting to be a drug peddler.
Jack Parr, of Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to possessing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply them on June 4.
He also confessed to having more than £12,000 in crimnal property and possessing nitrous oxide, aka laughing gas, for wrongful inhalation.
Parr was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on October 17.