A Wigan pensioner has been accused of making films of child abuse.

Stephen Royle, 70, of Spelding Drive, Standish Lower Ground, appeared before borough justices to face charges of creating six images involving child sexual assaults which fall into the most serious criminal category: A.

Further charges allege the creation of 11 category B and six category C pictures, along with possession of an extreme pornographic film involving intercourse with an animal.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed in April 2016.

No pleas have been recorded and Royle has been released on unconditional bail until a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 23.