Wigan man, 70, accused of making child abuse films

By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan pensioner has been accused of making films of child abuse.

Stephen Royle, 70, of Spelding Drive, Standish Lower Ground, appeared before borough justices to face charges of creating six images involving child sexual assaults which fall into the most serious criminal category: A.

Further charges allege the creation of 11 category B and six category C pictures, along with possession of an extreme pornographic film involving intercourse with an animal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the offences are alleged to have been committed in April 2016.

No pleas have been recorded and Royle has been released on unconditional bail until a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 23.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice