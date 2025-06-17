A Wigan 34-year-old has been accused of a five-month campaign of domestic abuse against a woman.

Daniel Turner, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between December 24 2024 and May 31 2025.

The charge alleges that he repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely refused to leave the address of, assaulted and made threats towards the complainant.

He has yet to enter a plea and the bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court.

Turner is on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance there on July 11.