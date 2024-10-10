Wigan man accused of assault and smashing up car with pickaxe handle

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 16:38 BST
A Wigan 30-year-old has been accused of attacking a man and smashing up his car with a pickaxe handle.

Barry Houghton, of Hampden Place, Marsh Green, is charged with causing a man actual bodily harm on April 7 and to causing £1,000 damage to his vehicle on the same date: the accusation to which he has already lodged a not guilty plea.

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely the axe handle.

A co-accused, Shannon Dunn, 29, of Graysons Close in Wigan, has denied assaulting two people by beating on the same day.

Both were given conditional bail until they appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 6.

