Wigan man accused of bad driving in East Yorks
A series of motoring offence allegations have been made against a Wigan 36-year-old.
Cavan Kelly, of Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, appeared before borough justice to face charges of carelessly driving a black Mercedes B class car on the M62 and M18 in East Yorkshire, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 24 last year.
Kelly is also accused of failing to provide a specimen to police in Wigan on September 13 2024.
The case was adjourned until April 17.