Wigan man accused of bad driving in East Yorks

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

A series of motoring offence allegations have been made against a Wigan 36-year-old.

Cavan Kelly, of Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, appeared before borough justice to face charges of carelessly driving a black Mercedes B class car on the M62 and M18 in East Yorkshire, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 24 last year.

Kelly is also accused of failing to provide a specimen to police in Wigan on September 13 2024.

The case was adjourned until April 17.

