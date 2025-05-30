A Wigan man is charged with going equipped for theft and then damaging a police cell the following day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Aspinall, 39, of George Street, Hindley, is alleged to have been in possession of a saw, pliers, gloves and a torch for use in a theft on May 20.

He is also accused of criminal damage worth between £100 and £935 to a cell in the custody suite at Swinton police station on May 21.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Aspinall will appear on June 25.

He was remanded on conditional bail.