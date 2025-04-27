Wigan man accused of having an imitation firearm and strangling a woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man is accused of possessing an imitation firearm, strangling a woman and being controlling in a relationship.

David McCormick, 51, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, is charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour between October 20, 2023 and April 21 this year, by stopping the woman seeing her friends, male therapists and doctors, being verbally aggressive, checking her spending and phone, and commenting on her clothes.

He is also charged with intentionally strangling her on April 20 and possessing an air rifle, with the intent of making the woman believe it would be used against her or others, between April 1 and 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCormick faces further charges of taking a Vauxhall Antara car without the owner's consent and driving without insurance on April 20.

He has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 27.

He was remanded in custody until then.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice