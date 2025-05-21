A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a police officer.

Lee Draper, 46, of Cinnamon Avenue, Hindley Green, is alleged to have been responsible for the staffie-cross dog named Fido when the police officer was hurt in Leigh town centre on April 11.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will next appear in the dock at Tameside Magistrates' Court on May 5 next year.