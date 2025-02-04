Wigan man accused of hit-and-run crash fails to attend court

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of a hit-and-run crash while high on drink and drugs.

Nathan Greenwood, 26, of Windermere Road, Abram, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face charges of driving a Suzuki Ignis, on August 26, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, doing so while uninsured and not having a licence and driving off after damaging another vehicle on Warrington Road, causing scratches to its rear bumper.

But when he failed to attend, the bench issued a warrant for his arrest to police.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice