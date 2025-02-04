Wigan man accused of hit-and-run crash fails to attend court

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of a hit-and-run crash while high on drink and drugs.

Nathan Greenwood, 26, of Windermere Road, Abram, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face charges of driving a Suzuki Ignis, on August 26, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, doing so while uninsured and not having a licence and driving off after damaging another vehicle on Warrington Road, causing scratches to its rear bumper.