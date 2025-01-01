Wigan man accused of owning banned fighting dog
A 37-year-old Wigan man is accused of owning a banned pit bull.
Scott Yates, 37, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared at the borough's law courts facing a single charge under the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act that he had an outlawed fighting dog on October 13.
He has yet to enter a plea and the case was adjourned until February 21 when he will return to the same court.