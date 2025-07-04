A young man will appear in crown court to face two counts of dangerous driving, as well as perverting the course of justice.

Alfie Smith, 20, of Mullein Close, Lowton, is charged with driving a Ford Transit dangerously on Manor Avenue, Lowton on January 17 and on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw on February 8.

He is accused of committing an act intending to pervert the course of public justice by reporting the van had been stolen on February 8 after it had been involved in a police pursuit.

Two counts of failing to stop a vehicle when requested by police were withdrawn.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Smith will appear on August 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.