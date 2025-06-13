Wigan man accused of stalking woman and breaching restraining order
A Wigan man charged with stalking is alleged to have phoned a woman more than 100 times in four days.
Cameron Sutherman, 31, of Kenilworth Drive, Hindley Green, is also alleged to have asked someone else to contact the woman and turned up at her home.
He is charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 29 and June 1 and harassment in breach of a restraining order from Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 15.
A trial has been scheduled for July 29 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.