Wigan man accused of stalking woman, strangling her and burglary

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man will appear before a crown court judge charged with a series of offences, including stalking a woman and strangling her.

Adam Smith, 30, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, is accused of aggravated burglary, in that he is said to have entered a property with a knife and attempted to inflict grievous bodily harm on a woman, as well as intentionally strangling her, on April 7 last year.

He is also charged with stalking the same woman, causing her to fear violence would be used, between March 13 and 30 this year.

Smith is further accused of having a knife in a public place, affray, criminal damage to a window and harassment by breaching a restraining order, all on March 21.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on May 7.

