Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man will appear before a crown court judge charged with a series of offences, including stalking a woman and strangling her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Smith, 30, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, is accused of aggravated burglary, in that he is said to have entered a property with a knife and attempted to inflict grievous bodily harm on a woman, as well as intentionally strangling her, on April 7 last year.

He is also charged with stalking the same woman, causing her to fear violence would be used, between March 13 and 30 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is further accused of having a knife in a public place, affray, criminal damage to a window and harassment by breaching a restraining order, all on March 21.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on May 7.