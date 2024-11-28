Charges that a Wigan man stole items from shops on five occasions, two of them taking Macmillan charity Advent calendars, have been denied.

Christopher Brown, 39, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to snatching £240 worth of whisky from Marks and Spencer on April 28, taking charity calendars and gift sets worth £240 from Boots on November 3, returning there two days later to steal £360 worth more of calendars and £278 worth of Jean Paul Gaultier aftershave from Superdrug on November 6.

Conditional bail was granted until August 26 next year when a trial will take place at the same court.