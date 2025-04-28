Wigan man accused of threatening behaviour and damage to car

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has been charged with damaging a car and a public order offence.

Nathan Pryal, 26, of Chandler Way, Lowton, is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which were likely to cause distress, and criminal damage worth £50 to a Volkswagen Golf on March 9.

He has not yet entered pleas and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on June 18.

