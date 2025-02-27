A Wigan man has been accused of three times breaching a court order aimed at preventing sexual reoffending.

Keelon Sedgewick, 37, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to face three charges of flouting a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him by a Preston Crown Court judge four years ago, namely that on January 10 he was found in possession of a firestick, which he was prohibited from having, and on February 19 he failed to notify the authorities that he had changed address and obtained a new bank card.