Wigan man accused of three sexual harm prevention order breaches
A Wigan man has been accused of three times breaching a court order aimed at preventing sexual reoffending.
Keelon Sedgewick, 37, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to face three charges of flouting a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him by a Preston Crown Court judge four years ago, namely that on January 10 he was found in possession of a firestick, which he was prohibited from having, and on February 19 he failed to notify the authorities that he had changed address and obtained a new bank card.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on March 27.
In the meanwhile he has been remanded into custody.