Wigan man accused of throwing bins at police during Southport disorder
A Wigan man is due in court after allegedly throwing wheelie bins at police officers during disorder in Southport.
Christopher Dean, 35, of Byfleet Close, Winstanley, was charged with violent disorder in the town.
He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning.
A total of 151 arrests have now been made by Merseyside Police, with 105 charged and 81 people jailed for 165 years and three months.
It follows the disorder which took place after three girls were killed at a dance class on July 29.