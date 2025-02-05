Wigan man accused of throwing bricks at police during violent disorder in Southport

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:35 BST
Detectives have charged a Wigan man in connection with violent disorder in Southport last summer.

Scott Brooks, 37, of Francis Street, Hindley, was charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He is alleged to have thrown multiple bricks towards police officers, causing injury, during the disorder which followed the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

He will next appear in court on Tuesday, February 18.

Police are continuing to investigate the disorder in Southport
Police are continuing to investigate the disorder in Southport

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 171, with 130 charged and 107 jailed for a total of 210 years and four months.

Anyone with information about those involved is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Galleries of photographs of people police would like to speak to can be found on Merseyside Police’s X and Facebook pages and its website.

