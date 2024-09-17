Wigan man accused of twice breaching court sex order

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Accusations have been made that a Wigan man twice breached a sexual harm prevention order.

Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, stood before borough justices charged with failing to provide both a laptop and USB storage device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an SHPO issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.

He was given unconditional bail until returning to the crown court on October 9.

Knight has yet to plead.

