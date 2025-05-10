Wigan man admits drugs offences and carrying knife at bus station
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young man will be sentenced later this month after he admitted peddling drugs.
Thomas Evans, 20, of Herons Wharf, Appley Bridge, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them on August 27, 2023.
He admitted having a kitchen knife at Wigan bus station on the same day.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a sentencing hearing on May 28.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.