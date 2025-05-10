Wigan man admits drugs offences and carrying knife at bus station

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young man will be sentenced later this month after he admitted peddling drugs.

Thomas Evans, 20, of Herons Wharf, Appley Bridge, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them on August 27, 2023.

He admitted having a kitchen knife at Wigan bus station on the same day.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a sentencing hearing on May 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice