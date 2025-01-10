Wigan man admits to sexually assaulting schoolgirl and abuse image charges

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
A Wigan 44-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting child sex abuse and indecent image charges.

Gareth Vickers, of Woodcock House, Scholes, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13, having already admitted to taking and distributing a category C image and a bail breach at a previous hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to taking a category B image and distributing the same.

He will be sentenced on January 24.

