Wigan man admits to sexually assaulting schoolgirl and abuse image charges
A Wigan 44-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting child sex abuse and indecent image charges.
Gareth Vickers, of Woodcock House, Scholes, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13, having already admitted to taking and distributing a category C image and a bail breach at a previous hearing.
He pleaded not guilty to taking a category B image and distributing the same.
He will be sentenced on January 24.