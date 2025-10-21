A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences following an alleged ‘flashing’ incident in Warrington.

Officers in the town were notified of the incident in the Old Alder Lane area in February.

Following a number of inquiries, Mark Hymers, of Cloverdale Drive, Ashton, was arrested and has since been charged with exposure.

The 56-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court, where he was released on conditional bail.

Hymers is next set to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday December 23.