Wigan man appears in the dock accused of escaping from custody

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The case of a Wigan man accused of escaping from custody has been sent to the crown court.

Stephen Foster, 43, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, is charged with escaping from lawful custody in Wigan on September 14.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on December 2.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice