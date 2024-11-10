Wigan man appears in the dock accused of escaping from custody
The case of a Wigan man accused of escaping from custody has been sent to the crown court.
Stephen Foster, 43, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, is charged with escaping from lawful custody in Wigan on September 14.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on December 2.
He was remanded on conditional bail.