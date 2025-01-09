Wigan man attacked police officer who caught him flouting driving ban

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 63-year-old Wigan motorist caught driving while banned on New Year's Eve also refused to give a breath specimen and attacked a police officer.

Michael Oyeniran, of Westcroft, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of of a Nissan Micra in the township on December 31 when disqualified from the road, to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting an emergency worker.

His punishment involves completing 200 hours' unpaid work along with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and paying the police officer £100 plus £85 to victim services.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice