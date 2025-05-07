Wigan man awaits punishment for stealing items worth hundreds of pounds from Next

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has confessed to stealing items worth hundreds of pounds in a series of thefts from a single Wigan store.

Darren Close, 36, from Ince but of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to taking products from Next at Robin Retail Park.

He stole a £68 jacket on January 25; bedding worth £450, diffusers worth £266 and jackets of an unknown value on January 27; and jackets worth £272 on February 13.

Close was remanded on conditional bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

He will return to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing on July 11.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice