A man has confessed to stealing items worth hundreds of pounds in a series of thefts from a single Wigan store.

Darren Close, 36, from Ince but of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to taking products from Next at Robin Retail Park.

He stole a £68 jacket on January 25; bedding worth £450, diffusers worth £266 and jackets of an unknown value on January 27; and jackets worth £272 on February 13.

Close was remanded on conditional bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

He will return to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing on July 11.