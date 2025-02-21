A Wigan man who threw a brick at a police officer during violent disorder in Southport has been jailed.

Scott Brooks, 38, was captured on CCTV at the forefront of disorder and encouraging others to take part on Sussex Road on July 30.

It followed the killings of three young girls at a dance class in the town the previous day.

He was seen throwing a large number of objects at police officers, with one brick hitting a female constable on the helmet, causing her to fall to the ground and injure her leg.

Brooks, of Francis Street, Hindley, was later arrested and charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

He pleaded guilty and has now been jailed for two years and eight months by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

Det Sgt Duncan Sloan said: “Today’s sentencing shows that we are relentless in bringing those who helped cause such violence and disruption to our communities to justice.

“We are committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to take part in the disorder.

“We are continuing to identify more people who displayed such abhorrent behaviour which damaged our communities and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.

“We advise anyone else who took part in the disorder to do the right thing and hand themselves in.”

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 176, with 135 charged and 112 people jailed for a total of 216 years and eight months.