A trial will be held in two years for a Wigan borough man accused of child sex offences.

Michael Readett, 32, of Douglas Street, Atherton, is charged with attempting to incite a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and attempted sexual communication with a girl under 16.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place between September and November 2023.

He will stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on October 18, 2027, with the hearing expected to last for three days.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 9, 2026.