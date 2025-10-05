Wigan man charged with going to flat with closure notice to stand trial in 2027

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man has been accused of remaining at a flat which was subject to a closure notice.

An order was issued on March 26 for the premises on Saddleback Road, Norley.

But Barry Hore, 47, who lives in a neighbouring flat, is charged with being at the premises on July 17, contravening the closure notice.

A trial was scheduled for January 5, 2027 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and he was remanded on unconditional bail.

