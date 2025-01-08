Wigan man charged with possession of five different banned drugs

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 35-year-old has been accused of having five illegal drugs on him.

Ben Farnworth, of Delegarte Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face charges of possessing cannabis, bromazalom, diazepam, temazepam and ketamine on September 22 2022.

He has yet to enter any pleas and was bailed pending a further appearance at the same court on January 22.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice