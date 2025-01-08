Wigan man charged with possession of five different banned drugs
A Wigan 35-year-old has been accused of having five illegal drugs on him.
Ben Farnworth, of Delegarte Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face charges of possessing cannabis, bromazalom, diazepam, temazepam and ketamine on September 22 2022.
He has yet to enter any pleas and was bailed pending a further appearance at the same court on January 22.