Wigan man charged with sex assaults of girl on train
A Wigan man has been accused of twice molesting a 12-year-old schoolgirl on a train.
Philip Burke, 42, of Gayton Close, Winstanley, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13 on September 13 last year.
The court was told the alleged attacks took place aboard a rail service between Manchester Victoria and Hindley.
Burke has yet to enter any pleas and the case was committed to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on October 22.
Before then he has been released on unconditional bail.