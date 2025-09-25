A Wigan man has been accused of twice molesting a 12-year-old schoolgirl on a train.

Philip Burke, 42, of Gayton Close, Winstanley, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13 on September 13 last year.

The court was told the alleged attacks took place aboard a rail service between Manchester Victoria and Hindley.

Burke has yet to enter any pleas and the case was committed to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on October 22.

Before then he has been released on unconditional bail.