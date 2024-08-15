Wigan man charged with violent disorder in aftermath of horrific attack in Southport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have charged a Wigan man with violent disorder in Southport.

Tommy Callaghan, 32, of Stratton Drive, Platt Bridge, was remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

It relates to an incident in Southport on the evening of Tuesday, July 30, the day after three young girls were killed and 10 people were injured at a dance class in the seaside town.

Callaghan is the 43rd person to be charged by Merseyside Police in relation to the disorder.