Wigan man cleared of charity box theft in 30 minutes
A jury took only half an hour to clear a Wigan man of stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash almost four years ago.
It had been alleged that 57-year-old Stephen Wilkinson, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had snatched £742 in a Macmillan Cancer Support cash box on October 8 2021.
He had denied the single theft charge and his trial was repeatedly delayed for a number of reasons including court backlogs.
But it finally went ahead at Bolton Crown Court this month.
The jury heard two days of evidence and went out to deliberate at 11.01am.
By 11.32am they had returned to deliver a unanimous not guilty verdict.
The judge told Mr Wilkinson he was free to go.