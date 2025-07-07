A jury took only half an hour to clear a Wigan man of stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash almost four years ago.

It had been alleged that 57-year-old Stephen Wilkinson, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had snatched £742 in a Macmillan Cancer Support cash box on October 8 2021.

He had denied the single theft charge and his trial was repeatedly delayed for a number of reasons including court backlogs.

But it finally went ahead at Bolton Crown Court this month.

The Bolton Crown Court took precisely 31 minutes to clear Stephen Wilkinson of stealing £742 in a Macmillan charity box way back in October 2021

The jury heard two days of evidence and went out to deliberate at 11.01am.

By 11.32am they had returned to deliver a unanimous not guilty verdict.

The judge told Mr Wilkinson he was free to go.