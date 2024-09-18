Wigan man cleared of encouraging youngster to flee home
A Wigan borough 38-year-old has been cleared of encouraging a child to run away from home.
Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to deny a single charge of knowingly inciting a named boy to flee his lawful care on October 16 last year.
At another hearing the prosecution offered no evidence and the charge was dismissed.
However Thomas admitted to using threatening or abusive language or behaviour towards two women on October 16 last year for which he was given a 12-month conditional discharge.