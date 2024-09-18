The prosecution offered no evidence that Gareth Thomas had incited a youngster to run away from his lawful carers. But Thomas did admit to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

A Wigan borough 38-year-old has been cleared of encouraging a child to run away from home.

Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to deny a single charge of knowingly inciting a named boy to flee his lawful care on October 16 last year.

At another hearing the prosecution offered no evidence and the charge was dismissed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Thomas admitted to using threatening or abusive language or behaviour towards two women on October 16 last year for which he was given a 12-month conditional discharge.