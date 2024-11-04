A Wigan man who had denied stalking a woman for almost four months has now changed his plea to guilty.

Dean Brook, 38, of Birkside Close, Hawkley Hall, admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 21 and September 10 when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The charge states he contacted the woman on numerous occasions, in a threatening manner; attended her home refusing to leave and damaging her property.

Brook will be sentenced at the same court on December 10.